Government’s performance tracker will promote transparency and accountability – Osei Nyarko

General News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru Constituency in the Eastern Region, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has said the performance tracker from the government will ensure proper transparency and accountability from the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



The platform is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the execution of infrastructure projects across the country.



He described as factual, credible, and accurate the tracker, which is expected to serve as a reliable mechanism for showcasing the progress and impact of infrastructure projects, thereby instilling trust and confidence among citizens.



Kennedy Osei Nyarko is certain that the tracker will deal with the false information, particularly in light of the approaching general elections on December 7, 2024.



“We would like to invite everybody to check out the website and get the app. We kindly request that you take your time, browse the website, and become knowledgeable. Our consumption of information is our responsibility,” Kennedy Osei Nyarko told Accra-based Original TV.



He continued by saying that doing this will also aid in stopping the spread of false pictures used for official initiatives.



The government has launched a performance tracker that provides details of all government projects, their progress, and their locations since it came into power.



The launch took place at the GIMPA campus on April 10, 2024.