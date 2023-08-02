Government’s figures for housing project too expensive - Dafeamekpor

General News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said that the figures for the recently launched housing project by the government are quite high.



He stated that the figures provided by the government for the affordable housing project are quite expensive and could have been afforded at a cheaper price.



According to the figures released by the Ministry of Works and Housing, a single bedroom would cost $20,700.



Two bedrooms would cost $34,500, while three bedrooms cost $42,550.



But in a tweet, the lawmaker expressed his concerns about the prices and asked for more affordable prices.



“As a people, we can build way cheaper than these unit figures quoted by Govt as the prices of the supposed ‘Affordable Houses’. We need to get real & deliberate about these policies for our people. Affordable must mean just that: affordable,” he wrote.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the reading of the 2023 Mid-Year Budget in parliament, expressed optimism about the Ghanaian economy and said it is on course to recover.



Following the launch of the Pokuase Housing Project, the government said it has subsidized the cost of the houses through the provision of land and on-site infrastructure to make the units affordable.



During the sod-cutting ceremony, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo indicated that the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has been given the nod to look for a private entity with the required capabilities to ensure the successful completion of the project.





