Source: GNA

Government resettles Kantamanto traders temporarily after fire disaster

Joe Ghartey, Minister of Railway Development

The Government has provided a temporary place for members of the Kantamanto Traders Association after last Tuesday's fire outbreak which razed part of the Kantamanto Market.



A statement signed and issued by the Minister of Railway Development, Mr Joe Ghartey, on Friday, December 18, 2020, said Government, in consultation with the Ministry of Railways Development, agreed to allow the traders use the car park of the Accra Railway Station.



It said a government delegation, chaired by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and including Mr Ghartey, Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery; and representatives of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the National Disaster Management Organization, met the executives of the Kantamanto Traders Association at the Jubilee House, to discuss the way forward after the fire incident.



It said the meeting agreed that the car park of the Accra Railway Station should be used by the traders for trading activities during this Christmas season and the New Year.



“Being a peak trading period, this intervention is to help alleviate the plight of members of the Association,” the statement said.

