Regional News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: GNA

Government releases 200-acres of land to La Stool

Lands released are situated at East Airport, Tse-Addo, Laboma Beach Resort and Adenta aviation lands

The Coalition of La Associations (COLA) on Thursday said the government has released more than 200-acres of land acquired years ago in the La Dadekotopon Municipality to the Traditional Council.



This follows several years of petitions and protests from groups and community members in La on the need for the state to return portions of the lands to their rightful owners.



Addressing a news conference in Accra, Mr. Oscar Nii Odoi Glover, President of COLA, said the portion of lands released are situated at the East Airport area (Kpletson) bordering Tse-Addo, the Laboma Beach Resort, the Bush Road Goil filling Station area, Amarahia dairy farms and the Adenta-Aviation lands.



"These were lands that the Military had proposed to acquire. They've been described as proposed acquisition and I think we all understand proposed acquisition,” he said.



"These are lands that do not belong to the government, we have not given it to the government but the Military felt the location of the land would be of good utility to them and so they wanted it," he added.



He commended the government, particularly President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for heeding the plea of the people.



Mr. Glover said the released lands will enable the community to undertake various developmental projects for the betterment of the youth and future generations.



"Our population is growing and we want a place for our children to lay down their heads, so today, the Coalition is happy to inform the public that President Akufo-Addo has granted this petition and has instructed that portions of the said lands are released to the Stool," he added.



Mr. Glover assured the Government of the Coalition's continued support to address the issue of land grabbing by unauthorized persons.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.