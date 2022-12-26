Government reintroduces quota for admission to colleges of education

General News of Monday, 26 December 2022

The government is set to reintroduce a quota system for admission into the various public colleges of education in the country.



A letter addressed to principals of colleges of education by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), indicated that the quota system will start in the 2022/2023 academic year.



The GTEC warned that the schools should stick to the quota they will be given because the payment of fees and allowances will match the number of students schools they are to admit.



“We bring for your attention and action permissible admission figures for entry into level 100 at the colleges of education in the 2022/2023 academic year.



“Please be informed that the allocation cannot be varied and must strictly be adhered to. For avoidance of doubt, payment of Feeding Grants and Trainee Allowances will be guided by these numbers,” parts of the statement read.



The GTEC shared a list of colleges and the number of students they are to admit with Mccoy College of Education have the least quota of 160 and the Presbyterian College of Education, the Akrokerri College of Education as well as Berekum College of Education having the highest quota of 320 students.



It’s only in Ghana that SHS is free and we go on to limit the intake of our tertiary institutions because of allowance. Bad news for our younger brothers and sisters. pic.twitter.com/GLjaId8hkE — Awal Mohammed Akroso ???????????? (@awalmohammeddu1) December 25, 2022

