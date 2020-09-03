Government re-launches coronavirus tracker app

General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Government has re-launched its GH COVID-19 Tracker App after an updated version of the app was rolled out.



The COVID-19 tracker app was first launched in April to help combat COVID-19 as well as curtail misinformation.



Launched by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, he said it was important for government to rely on data in its fight against the pandemic.



On Wednesday, the Ministry of Communications re-launched an updated version of the COVID-19 tracker app.



Sector Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said the re-launch was necessary after restrictions were eased and the country’s air borders reopened to international traffic.



“Today we are here once again to re-launch an upgraded version of the COVID-19 symptom tracker, in view of the President’s easing of restrictions on movement and the opening up of the airports to travelers,” she said.



“Our strategy of using a multi-staged COVID-19 recovery plan based on science and data requires the deployment and use of digital technology and innovation to restore every sector of the Ghanaian economy to normalcy.”



The Minister said the updated app allows health workers to track the movements of COVID-19 live cases.



According to her, unlike the previous app, the updated version is not restricted to just smart phone users.



“Under this re-launch platform, healthcare staff will be able to contact patients and track the movements of COVID-19 live cases.



“The new platform can also alert users on moving out of allowed areas, report case breaches to authorities and push notifications to bulk users amongst others,” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful added.









