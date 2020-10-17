Politics of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Government pumps over $700m into TVET

Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has revealed that the NPP administration under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has invested over $700 million in the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Sector since taking office in January 2017.



Dr. Prempeh made this revelation earlier today when he delivered the keynote address as guest speaker at the ‘TVET Expo 2020’ event organized by the Council for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) at the Movenpic Hotel in Accra.



He stated that a total of 32 State of the Art TVET institutions (two per region) costing about half a billion dollars are going to be constructed across all the 16 regions of Ghana. In addition to this, government is also upgrading and modernizing all National Vocational training Institutes (NVTIs) and Opportunity Industrialization Centers (OIC).



“Government is also constructing three Foundries and Machining centers, work on which is ongoing. Further work includes upgrading of 17 Technical and Vocational Institutes across the country and building an office complex to support the unit responsible for TVET Examination”, Dr. Prempeh declared.



He added that additional infrastructural and equipment is being provided at all Technical Universities to achieve quality delivery at the Tertiary Level with industry 4.0 standards.



The Expo comprises an outline of the key reforms being undertaken in the TVET sector by the Ministry through COTVET as well as the launch of TVET Ambassadors and Role Models, the digitization of the registration and accreditation system of COTVET and the Zonal Skills Competition.

