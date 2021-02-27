Regional News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: GNA

Government presents health logistics to Tema hospitals

The donation was under the auspicies of the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives

The Ministry of Special Development Initiatives (MSDI) through the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has presented health logistics to some public and private hospitals in the Tema Metropolis.



The items included: six children’s cot, 22 bedside locks (two pieces in a box), 10 critical care bed type three, 10 delivery beds, 10 over-bed tables, 32 standard beds type one, and 12 standard beds type two.



The Public Hospitals that benefited were; Tema General Hospital, Manhean Polyclinic, TMA Maternity and Child Clinic. The Private ones were: Rapha Hospital, Narh-Bita Hospital, and the Port Clinic.



Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, TMA Chief Executive Officer who presented the items said the logistics were to support the hospitals to give the needed care to patients.



Mr Anang-La said there had been a lot of media report on shortage of beds in some hospitals across the country.



It was therefore, needful to provide such logistics to both the public and private health facilities in the Metro to augment their health logistical capacity as they continue to provide services to other patients apart from COVID-19 related ones who might also need some hospitalization.



Touching on the vaccine, he disclosed that he together with officials of the Tema Metro Health Directorate would be the first persons to take the vaccine to encourage residents not to shy away from taking the shots.



He said the Assembly would use the Information Services Department (ISD) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to do the necessary education on the vaccine.



He said religious institutions and other identifiable groups would also be targets for the sensitization.



Dr Sally Quartey, Tema Metro Director of Health Services received the items on behalf of the beneficiaries.



She said other sicknesses apart from COVID-19 still existed, pregnant women still need care and attention, there are also critically ill persons among others who might need admission and therefore adequate beds must be available to take care of such needs.



Dr Quartey reiterating the need for strict adherence to the preventive measures and protocols of COVID-19.



She said just as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated in his last broadcast update, the number of positive cases, persons dying from COVID-19 related complications, and severely infected persons were on the increase while the designated treatment centres were overly full.



She added that it was not enough to look at only the statistics of from the Metro to conclude on how the virus was affecting the country.



It was therefore necessary to protect each other as a case in any part of the country could be spread to other parts as people continued to travel in and out of their area of residence.