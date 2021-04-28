Government prepares to issue new guidelines to prevent third wave of coronavirus

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: aviationghana.com

Government, in the coming days, is expected to issue new COVID-19 protocols for in-bound travelers from high risk countries as a precautionary measure against a third wave of the deadly COVID-19.



This follows a significant increase in the number of imported cases recorded in April amongst in-bound travelers at the Kotoka International Airport.



“The Presidential COVID-19 Taskforce will between today [April 28 and 29] and tomorrow meet. And they will focus more on countries recording higher rates of the disease. After their deliberations, the President will be advised on how best to manage the influx of the virus,” Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Information Minister told journalists after a familiarization visit to Ghana News Agency in Accra.



The third wave of the deadly respiratory diseases in some countries in Europe and Asia has had devastating consequences on their human capital and their national finances; forcing some countries to re-impose lockdown measures.



Countries that have braved the second wave and brought infection rate under control have instituted travel restrictions and or stringent quarantine measures for traveler from countries with high cases of the disease.



In Ghana, from recording a monthly imported case of under 40 at the height of the pandemic last year, Frontiers Healthcare Service—the entity engaged by Ghana Airports Company Limited to medically screen all arriving passengers at the Kotoka International Airport—has reported a sharp rise in the number of positive cases.



For instance in a single day, April 24, 75 travelers tested positive for the virus upon arrival.



Minority, Civil Society call for new protocols



The Minority in Parliament has called on government to ‘double’ its efforts to address the surge in cases reported by Frontiers Healthcare Service.



The Minority in a press statement said: “First, a determination must be made on how so many travelers are able to pass through the first screen procedure of a PCR test at their country of origin and land in Ghana having a COVID-19 infection. This may indicate either poor test of fake results.



Government should also consider travel restrictions on countries currently experiencing high COVID-19 infection rates to reduce the possibility of importing COVID-19 infections into the country. Some countries have already implemented these measures and Ghana should also consider doing same.”



Civil society group, OccupyGhana, also in a statement issued on Monday said some form of restriction and or quarantine for travelers from high risk countries have become imperative.



“Judging by the terrible effects of the third wave of COVID -19, which has crippled health systems and led to the loss of thousands of lives in several countries, a third wave in Ghana with its new variants could be catastrophic.



“It is our fervent hope that the authorities will consider these matters and accept these suggestions as we continue to battle this virus and protect one another from infections,” the statement said.



Ghana’s current COVID-19 protocol



By the country’s policy, all international arrivals, including those from the ECOWAS region, are required to meet specific health protocols before admission into Ghana. An arriving passenger must not have symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, with body temperature not exceeding 38 degrees Celsius.



The passenger is also required to possess a negative PCR test result, done at most 72 hours before departure, from a certified lab in the country of departure. The passengers are made to complete a form and the then proceed to the sampling cubicle for their samples to be taken before descending to the main arrival hall.



ECOWAS nationals and travelers, who test positive for COVID-19, bear the cost of the mandatory isolation and treatment. Ghanaian nationals who test positive, upon their arrival into the country, have their isolation and treatment costs borne by the State.



The cost for the mandatory COVID-19 test at the Kotoka International Airport for all in-bound ECOWAS nationals, including children between the ages of 5-12years, is US$50. The cost of the test for non-ECOWAS nationals, however, still remains US$150 per passenger.



All land borders remain closed.



Attempts to check fake results



The Ghana Health Service last week announced the implementation of a digital verification of COVID-19 test results; becoming the first country in West Africa to deploy the system.



The system is based on the African Union Trusted Travel and ECOWAS BIOMARS standard. The technology platform, which is jointly powered by the Ghana Health Service and the PanaBIOS Consortium, covers all the authorised COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories in the country.



In a press statement signed by Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister for Health, released on April 20, 2021, government said it was optimistic that the new system will help “stop the circulation of fake test results, which if left unchecked would damage the country’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infection through imported cases.”