Government overhaul of TVET on course - Dr Adutwum

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education has emphasized that government policy to overhaul technical and vocational education in Ghana is on course.



He said as part of the plan, all Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) agencies and divisions in various ministries would be transferred to the Ministry of Education.



“The focus of the President is that TVET should be done fast and right” Dr Adutwum made the remark at the inauguration of the Sector Skills Bodies (SSBs) Secretariat in Accra.



The eight Sector Skills Bodies represented on the Secretariat include; the Pharmaceutical Industry, Automotive Industry, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas Industry, Information Communication Technology (ICT), Textiles and Garment, Logistics and Transportation, and Healthcare Industry.



The terms of reference of the group among other things is to produce demand driven robust labour market and skills intelligence, outline carrier pathway, and develop occupational standards and assessment, make recommendations to CTVET to ensure qualifications, curriculum and learning materials reflect occupational standards.



Dr Adutwum also stated that the inauguration of the Sector Skills Bodies is a watershed in the history of the country, saying that “something that we have been talking about sixty years plus is now going to be implemented”.



He said the anticipation of the ministry for SSBs that they would lead, coordinate and bring expertise of industry actors on board to transform and support skills development and create better employment opportunities for the youth.



He said the ministry is happy to collaborate with industry to develop the right mix of skilled workforce for industrialization.



“We understand the agenda of the President, One District One Factory (1D1F). 1D1F would not blossom and thrive without TVET transformation” he added.



Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, Acting Director General, Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) his presentation lauded the government for its commitment to strengthening TVET to better enable its skilled workforce contribute to national development.



He said Ghana’s youthful population would be its greatest asset for development when the right technical and vocational education and training coupled with national strategies and policies provide the right environment for the creation of employment opportunities.



He said the expectation of the CTVET is for the SSBs to focus on exploring business opportunities, innovation and capacity needs within identified sectors of the economy.