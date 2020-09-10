Politics of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Government not ready to legalise Okada - Agbodza

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, Governs Kwame Agbodza revealed that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has always refused to legalize the commercial use of motorcycles in the country.



According to him, the government continues to insist that the okada business is not safe after several attempts to get it legalized.



His comment follows claims made by the Transport Minister Kwasi Ofori Asiamah, that the NPP government has already begun stakeholder consultations to decide whether or to review the law banning okada.



“We have already started consultations with people since 2019. But coming up with such a policy is not about speed but accuracy and getting the right people,” he said.



Speaking on Citi FM, the Member of Parliament for Adaklu emphatically stated that claims by the Transport Minister is not true.



Explaining further, he said “The National Road Safety Commission as early as last week is still saying that this okada thing is dangerous so if the Minister is saying that they are doing consultation and those involved are saying that the thing is dangerous, it tells you that, the government is not ready to legalize okada. I was told that we were even going to be recalled by Parliament to deal with it and now we are told it is not going to happen”.

