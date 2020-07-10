Politics of Friday, 10 July 2020

Government must withdraw the thugs deployed to Asuogyaman now - NDC

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic (NDC) Congress has raised concerns about the current happenings in the Asuogyaman Constituency where they have accused the governing NPP of deploying two separate groups, one uniformed and the other non-uniformed under the guise of providing security in the ongoing voter registration exercise to inculcate fear in poor and harmless residents.



According to the umbrella party in a statement issued and signed by Regional Communications Officer, Darlas A. Williams, the uniformed military men are being led by Lieutenant Daniel Opoku whiles the non-uniformed men are led one Sergeant Bio, who has restored to brandishing offensive weapons at registration centres to inculcate fear in poor and harmless residents.



They said it is clear and deliberate by the government to intimidate residents in areas considered to be NDC strongholds and are denying non-Akans from exercising their constitutional right by disenfranchising them.



“This abuse of State power to attack the very citizens whose safety and security the Akufo-Addo government ought to protect is generating animosity and needless tension in the Asuogyaman constituency, a hitherto peaceful constituency. The Livelihood of innocent residents is also being disrupted”, the statement added.

