Government must support approval of LGBT+ bill into law – Rev. Anane

Religion of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: GNA

Rev. Dr Albert Anane, Eastern Region ‘A’ Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, has urged the government to support the passage into law the bill on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT+).



He encouraged the president to sign the controversial bill into law and urged Christians to show love to those engaged in the LGBTQ practice to bring them to the saving knowledge of Christ.



Rev. Anane made the call in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, at the ninth annual council meeting of Eastern Region ‘A’, Assemblies of God, Ghana.



Speaking on the regional theme of the church: “Sending the light by practice,” he said the focus of the message was that the word of God must be practised daily, aggressively and consistently through evangelism, prayer, fellowship and power ministry.



He indicated the Eastern Region had planted 33 churches in various localities and that the church also aimed to complete ongoing projects, which are the regional office complex, retreat centre, guest house and other legacy temples.



Reverend Dr. Stephen Y. Wengam, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, urged pastors of the church to stay true to ministerial ethics to stimulate the growth of the church.



One of the ethical guidelines he mentioned was for pastors to choose themes that aligned with the corporate theme of the year to ensure that the church remains united in purpose and effectively fulfils its mission.



At the council meeting’s close, a group of ministers were officially ordained to fulfil their roles in the region’s different districts.



A number of individuals, including Nana Kwaku Boateng III, Chief of the New Juaben Traditional Council and notable ministers, were honoured with citations for their support of mission work in the area.