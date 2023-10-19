Government must stay off construction of the National Cathedral – Rev Opuni Frimpong

Religion of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Rev Dr. Opuni Frimpong, has downplayed the series of resignations that has hit the National Cathedral, indicating the development is just a phase.



His comments follow the resignation of two more members of the Board of Trustees -Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba.



The pair announced their resignation in a letter to the president, over concerns that their call for an audit into the activities of the National cathedral project, which they say is contrary to their conscience and belief.



But speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Rev Dr. Opuni Frimpong attributed the resignation from his fellow clergymen to misunderstanding of the workings of government.



“So we are having a challenge but I will still want the churches to accept responsibility. In the Bible people said that they will not give God anything that caused them nothing, that’s the principle I am talking about.



“Christian in Ghana should not be proud of the National Cathedral that caused them nothing. That this is the National Cathedral that the government built for churches.”



However, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. Asah Asante has stated that the resignation from the National Cathedral Board by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba is based on common sense.



According to the senior lecturer, timing for the construction of the National Cathedral is wrong.



Dr. Kwame Asah Asante said it will be apt for the other members of the Board of Trustees to resign.



He added the resignation must not dwindle the constant call for and audit into the activities of the National cathedral project.