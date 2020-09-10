General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: GNA

Government must resolve issues around Three-Tier Pension Scheme - HSWU

Reynolds O. Tenkorang, General Secretary, HSWU

The Health Services Workers’ Union (HSWU) on Wednesday joined the call by Trades Union Congress-Ghana for Government to immediately convene a stakeholder meeting to discuss and resolve issues involving the Three-Tier Pension Scheme without delay.



The Union claimed the paramount aim of instituting the Three-Tier Pension Scheme under Act 766 had not been realized and asked Government to address the concerns in time.



Mr Reynolds O. Tenkorang, the General Secretary of the Union, speaking at a media briefing to commemorate this year’s HSWU Week celebration, noted that retirees had been made worse of under the Three-Tier Pension Scheme.



He said reports received from some members who had retired showed that the lump-sum benefit received from the Tier Two Pension arrangements in comparison with the Social Security Law, 1991, (PNDCL 247 of 1991), was low.



Mr Tenkorang, on behalf of the leadership of the Union, commended all health workers in Ghana for their sacrifices and hard work, promoting healthcare delivery in the country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



“In commemoration of the 2020 Union’s week celebration, the Health Services Workers’ Union of TUC (Ghana) salutes all its past leaders, existing and past members, and other health workers as they risk their lives to save others who have contracted the virus.



“We also want to express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of our fallen heroes who lost their lives in fighting this pandemic. May their departed souls rest in perfect peace,” he added and urged the Government to make good its promise to settle families who lost their loved ones and those who were infected while performing their legitimate duties.



The General Secretary noted that 2020 had been a difficult one with COVID-19 casting and commended the Government for efforts curtailing the spread of the COVID-19, since Ghana recorded its first case in March.



Mr Tenkorang said admittedly, the drop in the COVID-19 infection rate was a sign that measures adopted were working but cautioned the Government and the public not to be complacent.



“Drawing lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union would like to encourage the government to invest massively in the Public Health System of Ghana in line with the Abuja declaration where African Union countries met and pledged to set a target of allocating at least 15 percent of annual budget to improve the health sector,” he said.





