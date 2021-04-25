Government must intensify fight against malaria despite coronavirus - Pharmacist

Health News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Fred Dzakpata, Contributor

Government is being advised to focus more on the fight against malaria despite the challenge in dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19.



According to Geoffrey Ampofo Frimpong, a pharmacist and medical representative of Bliss GVS since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a shift in attention from diseases such as malaria which is worrying.



He spoke to the media in Accra as part of activities to mark World Malaria Day, which is commemorated annually on 25 April.



“As a company, we a very keen in the fight against malaria and currently about twenty million people are at risk of the malaria disease So, we are partnering with important keyholders like Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Accra Regional Hospital to intensify the fight against malaria," he said.



“If you notice, since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic there has been a shift in attention from diseases such as malaria which is worrying,” he added.



Meanwhile, Bliss GVS has donated drugs worth GH¢120,000 to two health facilities namely Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital over the weekend.



Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital Dr Emmanuel Srofenyoh who received the items on behalf of the hospital expressed gratitude to Bliss GVS for the kind gesture.



“We thank you very much for this generous donation and we appreciate you, we also pray that you give us more when you have some so that we will be able to take care of patients who come here and do not have money for the drugs they consume,” he told the media.



“We normally give patients who don’t have money consume the drugs and go home, this one will be a way to ensure our services our continued because in the long run we will be able to mitigate the cost we incur on the unfortunate in society,” he added.