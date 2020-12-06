Regional News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: GNA

Government must close down drinking bars on Election Day - Chief

Nii Ansah Mankata VI wants drinking bars closed down

Nii Ansah Mankata VI, the Chief of Panpansokrokese, near Nsawam in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality has appealed to the government to close down all drinking bars in the country on December 7, for trouble-free election.



He said if that was done it would prevent people from misbehaving under the influence of alcohol and provide serene environment for the election.



Nii Mankata urged the electorate to ensure that they cast their votes on the Election Day and return home peacefully.

