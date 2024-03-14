Government is embarking on strategic road projects to improve health care delivery in Ashanti Region - Regional Minister

Health News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has revealed that the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) administration is embarking on some strategic road projects to improve health care delivery in the region.



The road projects, which include the partial reconstruction of the 6 kilometers Emena-Apiadu-Donyina Feeder Roads, 3.3 kilometers Appiadu-Apromase Feeder Road, and other roads within Oforikrom, Ejisu, and Bosomtwe Districts, are expected to provide access to health facilities in the districts.



He noted that, the roads upon completion will also link to the various hospitals in the region including the Ejisu Government Hospital, Oforikurom Municipal hospital, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and technology KNUST Teaching Hospital and the Ashanti Regional Hospital.



The minister said this when he embarked on a day's tour to inspect some infrastructural projects in the region.



Some of the projects he visited included Kumasi International Airport, Agenda 111 hospital projects at Asokore Mampong and Oforikrom, and the ongoing road and bridge projects in the Oforikrom.



He revealed that the government was committed to providing quality infrastructure projects for residents in the region.



Simon Osei-Mensah, commended Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for embarking on health projects in the region.