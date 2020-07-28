General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: GNA

Government is determined to improve basic school infrastructure - MP

Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, the Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong

Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, the Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong, has reiterated the government's commitment to improving infrastructure at the basic school level.



He said after much investment in the expansion of infrastructure at the senior high school level to cope with the increasing number of students following the implementation of the free senior high education programme, the government was now turning its attention to the basic level to strengthen the base of education.



Mr Sarpong stated this at separate ceremonies to cut the sod for the construction of classroom blocks for the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) and New Daaman Basic schools in the Mampong municipality.



The construction of the six-unit classroom block each for the schools by the Municipal Assembly was to ease congestion and also replace old classroom blocks in the schools.



Mr Sarpong said the construction of the classroom blocks would help ease congestion and strengthen teaching and learning in the schools to improve outcomes.



He asked the school management committees to work to protect and maintain the classroom blocks to prolong their lifespan.



Mr Thomas Appiah Kubi, the Asante Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, said the assembly was working to replace all dilapidated classroom blocks which had become death traps, with modern ones to improve teaching and learning.



He said the government was committed to addressing all challenges facing educational delivery in the municipality to improve performance of pupils at the basic level.





