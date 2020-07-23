Regional News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: GNA

Government is committed to making Ghana a safer place - Bono East Minister

Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Kofi Amoakohene

Mr Kofi Amoakohene, the Bono East Regional Minister on Thursday assured government’s commitment to making Ghana a safer place with clean an disease free environment at Techiman, the regional capital.



He said government would continue to disinfect the environment - markets, hospitals, and places of convenience and other public places to ensure they were disease free places suitable for human habitation to improve on the health status of the people.



Mr Amoakohene gave the assurance when he was speaking at the opening of the second phase of a nationwide disinfection exercise in the region, saying that the disinfection would contribute to reducing the spread of the Coronavirus disease.



He stated the exercise would be executed in all the four municipalities and the seven districts in the region, indicating that the purpose of the exercise was to ensure sanitization of the entire region.



Mr Amoakohene, also Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amantin Constituency said quality state of health was paramount to having quality human resource to boost holistic national development while staying safe and healthy is a catalyst to championing the cause of fighting COVID-19 in the region and the country at large.



He therefore stressed the need for the people to be motivated by the disinfection exercise to engage in good and proper sanitation practices for clean environment in their communities.



Mr Amoakohene urged the people to continue to observe and comply with the directives and protocols against spread of the COVID-19 as that was the only way to stop the spread of the virus in the region.



Mr John Otchere Oti, Private Stores Manager for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions of Zoomlion Ghana said about 4,000 litres of disinfection chemicals were distributed to the Municipal and Districts Assemblies for the exercise in the region.



Mr Oti hoped it would reduce the spread of diseases including; COVID-19 and other related infectious diseases.

He urged residents to support the exercise as that was the only way to keep the environment clean and healthy.

