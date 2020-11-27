General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Government investing in vigilante groups instead of police – John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that the government has given priority to its vigilante groups over the security agencies.



According to him, instead of providing equipment to the security agencies to deal with robbery cases, the government is rather investing in the vigilante groups to cause mayhem in the upcoming elections.



This, John Mahama believes, is the cause of the recent spike in armed robbery cases in Yendi and other towns in the Northern Region.



Speaking at a rally in Yendi, John Mahama submitted without evidence, that whenever the NPP is in power, the country witnesses a surge in armed robbery cases.



He, therefore, appealed to the people to vote for the NDC since it’s the only party that has the safety of citizens at heart.



“Now instead of equipping the police with weapons, bulletproof vests and the things they need to fight the armed robbers, they are using those weapons and bulletproof vests and vehicles to give to their vigilantes to terrorize Ghanaians,” Mr. Mahama said, while addressing a rally at Yendi.



“It is when NDC is in power that we feel safe and secure. Anytime the NDC leaves power, we have an upsurge in armed robbery cases,” the NDC flagbearer said.



“Today you can’t travel freely in this part of the country without the fear of falling into the hands of armed robbers,” he added.



Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader also alleged that government is planning to unleash some newly-trained police officers on Ghanaians to cause mayhem.



He said that the recruitment of these police officers were not made public.



Haruna Iddrisu alleged that the government wants to “unleash them to terrorise Ghanaians.”



“Nana Akufo-Addo and the Inspector General Police are planning to commission 1,800 police officers tomorrow, who have not been properly trained and who have been trained below the minimum requirement of six months intensive training. Where did he get them from because they will be paid from public resources?”





