Government infrastructural development on course - Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, says the country’s infrastructural development has seen a massive injection of resources with major construction works completed while others are being undertaken to meet the ‘year of roads’ agenda.



He said the Tema Motorway Roundabout, a three—tier interchange had been completed and commissioned, with the Pokuase Interchange under the Accra Urban Transport Project, which involved the construction of a four-tier interchange stood at 74 percent complete.



The Minister, who was presenting the mid-year budget review statement to Parliament, said the Obetsebi-Lamptey Circle Interchange and ancillary works of Phase one, was also at 45 percent completion.



He said the Kumasi Lake Roads and Drainage Extension project was at 55 percent completion as at June 2020 while the construction of seven bridges at Kulun, Garu, Ambalara, Kulungugu, Doninga, and Sissili were ongoing.



Mr Ofori-Atta mentioned some road projects that had been completed or near completion as; Nsawam - Apedwa Road, North Bound (Kwafokrom—Apedwa Road); Bawku — Polmakom; Nkwanta - Oti Damanko Road; and Oti Damanko - Nakpanduri Road.



The rest are; Berekum — Seikwa Road; Enchi - Dadieso Road; Dualisation of Ho Main Roads; Ho Bypass; Ho - Fume Road Phase two; Bolgatanga — Bawku; Wa - Han Road; the roundabout between Ejisu and KNUST; and Kansaworado By-Pass Phase three.



The Minister said under the Railways rehabilitation programme, sections of the existing narrow-gauge network, namely: Accra to Tema (30km); Achimota to Nsawam (33 km); and Kojokrom to Tarkwa (56km) were rehabilitated.



He said the 360-meter rail bridge at Eshiem, was almost completed, while the construction of the new standard gauge Western Line (Takoradi to Kumasi) had commenced, with the Kojokrom to Manso section (22 km) on-going.



“The track formation is almost completed and track laying works are expected to commence in October 2020.



A contract has also been signed for the development of the Manso to Huni Valley section of the line.



“Government is undertaking a procurement process for the development of the Eastern rail line from Accra/Tema to Kumasi on a purchasing power parities basis, with government taking a 30 percent interest in the entity that will be established to develop the line”, The Finance Minister said.



He said the Tema to Mpakadan standard gauge railway construction project had seen significant progress, with approximately 56km out of the 97km of track laying works completed.



The project includes the construction of a 300 metre major viaduct (Railway Bridge) across the Volta River.



One standard gauge train is expected to be delivered for a test run in October, this year.



