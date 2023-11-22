Government imposes curfew on Nkwanta effective November 21

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The government has imposed curfew on Nkwanta Township in the Oti Region effective Tuesday.



In a statement signed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery indicated that the curfew is from 5:00pm – 6:00am effective Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



“The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Oti Regional Security Council and by the Executive Instrument imposed curfew on Nkwanta Township in the Oti Region from 5:00pm – 6:00am effective Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



“Government wishes to appeal to all to exercise restraint and to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their conflicts and disputes,” Mr. Dery stated.



He continued “Meanwhile, Government will like to reiterate that, there is a ban on all persons in Nkwanta Township and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.”