Government has employed 93,724 teachers – Ministry of Education

Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Since assuming power in 2017, the ruling government has employed over 93,724 teachers, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, the deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Education has disclosed.



According to Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, the government has made efforts to ensure that all teachers are enrolled.



He said in an interview that the all teachers who passed the licensure examinations are automatically employees of the Ghana Education service.



“We have employed over 93,724 teachers since 2017 and we are on course to recruiting more”, he said.



“All teachers of the 2019 batch, who have taken their National Service and passed the licensure exams are being processed for automatic employment now” he added.



He expressed government’s commitment to raising the credibility and professionalism of the teaching job.



He also added that by close of the year 2020, government will employ about 6,000 graduate teachers.



“Government wants to improve the teaching profession and ensure that we produce the best of teachers and that’s what we are working towards”.



He gave the statistics as follows;



2017- 2018 Academic Year



Limited recruitment = 19,640



Newly trained = 14,170



Total = 33,810



2018 - 2019 Academic Year



1. Double Track Teaching staff = 8,872



2. Non teaching staff for Double Track = 1,445



3. Newly Trained Teachers = 14,500



Total = 24,817



Grand Total for the academic years 2017-2019



( 33,810 + 24,817 )



= 58,627



2020



GES/YEA- kitchen staff and security for DT schools =7,730



GES 2020 (pending) 27, 367



Grand Total 93,724

