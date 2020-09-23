General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Government has collapsed PBC, cheated cocoa farmers - NDC

Awudu Lamin has accused the ruling NPP of collapsing PBC

The Western North Regional youth organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Awudu Lamin has accused the ruling NPP of collapsing the cocoa sector.



He claims that the Produce Buying Company (PBC) in that region has collapsed because the government has not managed the company well.



He asserts that it was only under the NDC that Ghana managed to get 1 million metric tons of cocoa with its lowest being around 900,000.



But under the NPP, their projections have reduced drastically hovering around 700,000. It shows that they have failed cocoa farmers in the region.



He indicated that under the NDC, fertilizers were given out for free but under the NPP, the fertilizers are being sold at Ghc80 but sold in Ivory Coast at GHc40.



Awudu Lamin told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that cocoa farmers have been cheated and denied what they deserve and until the NPP is voted out, cocoa farmers will continue to suffer.





