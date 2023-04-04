Government has addressed the call to reduce its size - NPP Chairman to NDC

General News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ntim, has refuted claims the Akufo-Addo-led government has ignored calls to reduce its government size.



According to him, Akufo-Addo has been listening to Ghanaians about how to manage expenditures while maintaining a dynamic team of ministers and appointees to deliver its mandate.



Speaking at a press conference, he said, "Therefore, it is not true that the government has ignored calls to reduce its size. Instead, the government has been listening to Ghanaians, establishing a more robust control mechanism to manage expenditure while maintaining a dynamic team of ministers and appointees to deliver on its mandate."



He also dismissed claims that the government has appointed people to needless positions, adding that the NDC government employed more presidential staffers.



"The NDC has been promoting the view that this government has appointed people to needless positions and is paying them for doing nothing. It must be stated on record that many of the workers at the Presidency are public sector employees. Today, out of the 995 workers at the Presidency, 658 (66%) are public sector employees.



"The NDC government had more presidential staffers than this administration. While we have 44 presidential staffers and 1 Minister of State at the Presidency, the Mahama-NDC Administration had 61 presidential staffers, 6 Ministers of State, and the 3 "wise men," he added.



YNA/BOG