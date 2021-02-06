Regional News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: GNA

Government gives Ave SHS a new bus

The bus was one of the 100 buses donated to second cycle institutions across the country

Ave Senior High School (AVESCO) in the Akatsi North District has received a donation of a new bus from the government.



The 5x23-seater bus with registration number, GV 2196-20 was one of the 100 buses donated to second cycle institutions across the country.



Until the donation, the School had just one bus, which frequently developed faults compelling stakeholders to lobby the government for a new one.



Speaking at a brief ceremony to hand over the bus to the School, Madam Paulina Slyn Eworde, District Director of Education was grateful for the donation, which she said would impact greatly on AVESCO and the entire Directorate.



“I want to say a big thank you to our Chiefs, the Assembly, the District Chief Executive (DCE) and the government for this donation. This bus adds so much weight to us. We’re promising to put it into good use and we’ll explore with it.”

Madam Eworde also advised the students to focus on their studies. Torgbui Nyamekor Glakpe V, President of Ave Council of Chiefs said the Council had to step in, visit the President and put in the request for the bus to be given to the School.



He was grateful that President AKufo-Addo “fulfilled in less than two months, what he promised us, when we visited him on November 02, last year to ask for a bus for AVESCO.”



Torgbui Glakpe, assured of the Council’s readiness to fulfill what he termed their “responsibility” to AVESCO, started initially as a community school in 1991, by working to meet the needs of students to ensure their comfortable stay.



Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, DCE for the area expressed worry about the appeal by the School Management for the construction of an administration block and a fence wall around the school saying, contracts were awarded for some time ago but works never got done.



He assured that the Assembly would do its best for the school, but urged the authorities to work closely with the Chiefs to address problems of the school popularly known as the “Ave University” because “I’m a politician, I’m here today and tomorrow, I may not be here, but your chiefs, who are the custodians will always be around.”