Government given two weeks ultimatum to fix Apagya Community Day School

Regional News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Some youth of Adansi Apagya in the Adansi South district of the Ashanti region have given two weeks ultimatum to the NPP government to immediately put their abandoned community day school into use.



The angry youth who spoke to GhanaWeb expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo, Education Minister, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, their District Chief Executive, Francis Kwabena Ankomah and the Member of Parliament for the New Edubiase constituency, Adams Abdul Salam for abandoning the Apagya Community Day school in a bush while most students struggle to get schools or have to travel to far places.



Expressing shock over the abandoned project, the disappointed youth wondered why a school that was fully furnished by the former president, John Dramani Mahama could be left to rot in a bush as though he did not fund it from the Ghanaian coffers.



"Why do we behave like this? In fact, let's put politics aside and face realities. We all voted for the NPP but this is not the time for such games. Why would you abandon a project because it was started by a certain government? Come and see how people are struggling. Some are posted to Yendi and the other parts of Ghana, making it very difficult for their parents to get transport fares and others. Just imagine if this school had been put to use," they lamented.



Sir Dacosta, the group's spokesperson, speaking to GhanaWeb said, the school had been furnished into a total completion and the only thing left was for students and teachers to be posted into it. According to him, the school which initially had no dormitory was provided with both boys and girls dormitory under Nana Addo's government in 2018/ 2019.



"I'm wondering why the facility has still not been put into use for the past years. We raised an alarm some time ago, and they came to fix a dormitory for the school in 2018/ 2019. We were very happy that the school was finally going to be put into use. No one, I mean none of the aforementioned authorities has been able to give us a single reason for which the school is still left to rot in a bush," he said.



A visit to the school by this reporter saw the beautiful facility been surrounded by shrubberies.



Some other youth who spoke to this reporter said, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah delegated some representatives to visit the facility some few months ago.



According to them, the team members in turn gave them juicy promises from the regional minister's office that they were going to make sure new form one students for the 2022/2023 academic year were going to be posted to the Adansi Apagya community day school after they confirmed that the school had fully been completed.



The angry youth who said they are sick and tired of empty promises have therefore given two weeks ultimatum to the government and other stakeholders to immediately open the school before they hit on the streets with massive and unprecedented demonstrations.