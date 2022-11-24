Government fully committed to the protection and proper management for public lands - Owusu-Bio

General News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: Jesus Nimoh

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry has reaffirmed the government's commitment to the protection and management of public lands in the country including our forest reserves.



This he said is in line with the realization of the Green Ghana initiative which was introduced by the president in 2021 to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and to contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change.



Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio made this declaration on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, 23 November 2022 when answering to the question on why government issued an Executive Instrument (E.I. 144) to declassify 40% of Achimota Forest Reserve and how Lands in these Reserve areas were already demarcated and sold out to individuals.



The Deputy Minister responded to the question with a historic background explanation to the matter of E.I 144 and stressed that Achimota Forest Reserve remains an integral part of the Government’s plan for the protection of our forest cover and our agenda for aggressive afforestation and reforestation programme to deal with climate situations.



He strenuously asserted that Public lands are not for sale and for that matter the Akufo-Addo government has not sold lands to any institutions, groups of people or private individuals.



Hon. Benito Owusu Bio who is also a Member of Parliament for the people of Atwima Nwabiagya North gave an assurance to the House that Government will look into any improper acquisition of public funds, regardless of how it was procured, whether now or in the past, and the Achimota Forest Lands will not be an exception.



He assured the house and the good people of Ghana that “our management of the natural resources of our country, will continue to be anchored on the highest standards of transparency, integrity and candour for the benefit of the Ghanaian people who are owners of these resources”.