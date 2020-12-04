General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Government fulfills promise to Odawna market fire victims

Some of the beneficiaries display their cash

Following a meeting with traders and victims of the recent Odawna Market fire on Tuesday at the Accra Digital Centre, the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) have begun the disbursement of relief loans to the beneficiaries as promised by the government.



During a meeting convened at the same venue today, the first group of 250 traders met top officials of MASLOC where they received their funds.



MASLOC is providing financial assistance to the tune of GHC2 million with about 3,000 traders expected to benefit from the support.



It would be recalled that President Akufo-Addo upon a visit to the debris scene of the disaster pledged some form of financial support for the victims.



Fire razed the Odawna market destroying over 90% of the market down to ashes a couple of weeks ago.



Funds are expected to be disbursed to the affected groups gradually in phases.



This comes as a giant step in reimbursing victims of the fire outbreak with interest-free loans with a one-year moratorium to support them.



In an interview with the media, Mr. Dominic Baah Ayim Director of Operations MASLOC, had this to share:



"People gathered here today to receive their loans that they applied for; these are loans that the President Nana Akufo-Addo promised them (the fire victims) and I am happy today that we have fulfilled our promise.



He revealed that the disbursement of the funds is not done based on any political lines but all-inclusive benefits to mostly those who registered.



He continued that "...Yes, we have been able to serve quite a number of people and I believe we have done well, and I'm happy because my objectives and then my main aim of giving out assistance has been fulfilled."









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.