Government details six-month resettlement plan for Akosombo Dam spillage victims

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: happyghana.com

The government of Ghana has launched a resettlement program for communities impacted by the Akosombo Dam spillage.



Led by the Ministry of Works and Housing, this effort aims to offer new residences to those whose homes were damaged by the floods.



According to figures from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), over 5,200 households across 19 districts along the Volta River in the Volta, Eastern, Greater Accra, and Oti Regions were affected by the floods.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Works and Housing, stated that the complete resettlement project is expected to last six months.



“The construction of the resettlement homes is going to take some months and nothing less than about six months for us to make some significant headway in this exercise and we ask for everyone’s patience as we go through it," he said.