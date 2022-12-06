Government deploys wardens to protect rivers from illegal mining

General News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government of Ghana, has deployed 87 river wardens, to protect the country’s river bodies from illegal mining activities, also known as ‘galamsey’, as part of the measures to clamp down on the operations of the illegal miners in the country.



The river wardens are expected to help save the river bodies from the activities of the illegal miners in the country.



In line with this, the deployed wardens were engaged in a four-week intensive pre-deployment training programme at the Eastern Naval Command of the Ghana Armed forces Base.



They are expected to be on the shores of Ankobra, Bonsa and Pra rivers, all in the Western Region of Ghana, to secure the rivers, with their knowledge acquired from the redeployment training session, which includes swimming techniques, water confidence, boat handling, drills, among others.



In their line of duty, motorbikes, pickup vehicles, and life jackets have been given out to them to work.



Speaking at the orientation session for the wardens, the deputy minister of lands and natural resources, George Mireku Duker, said the deployment of the wardens further reiterates government's efforts to tackle illegal mining activities in the country and to build a sustainable mining industry that will be beneficial to the state and the investor community.



He further urged the wardens, to develop the spirit of selflessness in the line of duty, to avoid any corrupt activities which may pose a challenge to their discharge of duties.



“If these wardens who are going to monitor these activities work as expected, we believe it will go a long way to help protect our water bodies,” the deputy minister said.



The deputy minister who doubles as member of parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem mentioned that the wardens will be equipped with monitoring devices.



“Every river warden will be fitted with one bodycam to monitor his or her activities at the National Control Centre," he added.



