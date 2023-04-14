Government commiserates with Golden Star Resources over attacks

General News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

"The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will collaborate with the Security authorities to ensure that culprits behind the attack at the Benso Mine of Golden Star Wassa Limited are brought to book", Hon. George Mireku Duker, a Deputy Minister in charge of Mines has assured.



The Deputy Minister also gave the assurance that government will play a frontal role in strengthening the broken relationship between the company and the community.



He added that the Ministry has decided to assume these responsibilities as it recognized its key position as a facilitator of the operations of licensed mining companies in the country.



Speaking during a working visit to the company on Friday, 14 April 2023, Hon. Mireku Duker relayed the messages of sympathy and commiserations from the substantive Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor to the victims, management, and staff of the company.



Whiles condemning in no certain terms, the actions of the misguided youth, Hon. Mireku Duker said the government has already taken measures to avoid a recurrence of the same.



“On behalf of the Sector Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, we convey our heartfelt empathy to the workers, management, and board of this company. The act was uncalled for and I believe that incident must not in any way be encouraged. We are here to comfort the management and workers of this company”, he stated.



“Know that once you have your requisite license, government will always create the enabling environment for you to work. Other issues that called for this will be addressed in due time but we want to comfort you and indicate to you that the government is solidly behind you”, he added.



“We will assist in making sure that the perpetrators are brought to book and I’m happy that the law enforcement agencies are dealing with this”, he said.



The Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah urged the company to improve its relationship with the community.



While assuring them of his readiness to contribute to the process, the Western Regional Minister said the company must take the initiative to address the concerns of the community.



He also condemned the incident and promised that efforts must be made to avoid the destruction of properties and lives.



Mr. Owusu Achiaw, the Senior Manager of the Processing Department of the company recounted the events of the day and counted the losses of the company.



He described as welcoming the visit of Hon. Mireku Duker and the Regional Minister, noting that it is a firm indicative of the government’s interest in their operations.



After a tour of the site, Hon. Mireku Duker expressed delight with the renovations works ongoing and commended the company for restoring their operations in a relatively short period after the incident.



