Government commended for absorbing registration fees of final year students

The Western North Regional Communication Directorate of the New Party (NPP) has commended the government for absorbing the registration fees for Senior High School final year students.



President Akuffo Addo in his 12th address on measures to contain COVID-19 to the state announced absorbing the registration fees of 313,837 students from 1,167 schools across the country with am amount of Gh¢75.4 million.



The Regional Communication Directorate in a statement issued and signed by Mr Felix Foster Ackaah Communication Officer and copied the GNA indicated that the decision to absorb the registration fees of final students was welcoming news since it would ease the financial burden on parents and guardians especially those from Cocoa growing areas in this trying times.



"We commend you and your government for this decision but are not surprised you have shown leadership by investing in the youth of this country who are the future leaders of the country".



The statement mentioned the introduction of free Senior High School policy and restoration of teacher and nursing training allowance as a great commitment by the government in the education sector.



The statement further indicated that over 850 tertiary students from the region benefited from the government scholarship which has never happened in the history of the country.



The release encouraged Ghanaians especially the youth to vote massively for the NPP in the December polls to bring more innovative policies aimed at brightening the future of the youth.





