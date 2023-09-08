Government can’t fight galamsey menace – Asah Asante

General News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. Asah Asante has stated that the government has demonstrated that it cannot win the fight against illegal mining also known as galamsey.



This comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo indicating that the government’s decision to place a band on galamsey has achieved results.



According to him, the move has reduced Ghana’s carbon emission among other positive results the nation has gained through the fight against galamsey.



Speaking on Starr News the Senior Political Science Lecturer said he is not sure the government will win the fight against galamsey anytime soon.



“The government has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that it’s incapable of fighting galamsey, pure and simple. Because we have given the government enough powers, enough resources to fight them, why are we where we are? There are people who are doing it and some of them are associated with the status quo. There are people who are doing it who are powerful people within the system and nobody is able to tackle them.



“The society where all these are happening in there, they are also to be blamed partly for it because they have not challenged those who do them. They have not risen up to the occasion to defend their land,” Dr. Asante stated.