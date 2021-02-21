General News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: GNA

Government applauded for prompt supply of coronavirus logistics

Cynthia Aboni, Okaikwei North Municipal Director of Education

Mrs Cynthia Aboni, the Okaikwei North Municipal Director of Education has commended the government for the prompt provision of COVID-19 logistics to prevent the spread of the virus into schools.



She said both public and private schools in the Municipality had received items such as; thermometer guns, veronica buckets, tissue papers, facemasks, gallons of liquid soap, hand sanitizers among others for the teachers and the students to comply with the safety protocols.



She also lauded the government for the supply of educational materials like dual desks, teacher’s tables and chairs, library furniture, as well as schools uniforms to promote quality teaching and learning.



Mrs Aboni in an interview with the Ghana News Agency expressed gratitude to the government for its efforts of promoting health and education among teachers and school children.



She said in spite of the commendable intervention by the government there were a lot to be done at the basic level of education to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal Four (SDG 4), which aims to “ensure inclusive and equitable education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”.



She said for this reason, there was the need for government and stakeholders not to spare any effort to address logistical needs, infrastructural deficit and all existing constraints that militate against achieving the desired goals in education.



Mrs Aboni expressed the hope that with the eventual rollout of the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcome Project (GALOP), with focus on basic education, it was envisaged that there would be an improvement in the performance of schools.



She appealed for an increase in the allocation of the capitation grant to ease the stress in the management of schools.



She called on parents to endeavour to assist in providing the basic educational needs of their children such as; pencils, pens, jotters and supplementary readers to complement the efforts of the government.



She said parents should help shape the character of the children at home whilst the teachers also undertake their educational responsibilities.



The Education Director congratulated Mr Boye Laryea, the Okaikwei North Municipal Chief Executive, through whose effort the schools in the Municipality received the support from the government while thanking the Acting Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr Nana Ama Agyabeng for the collaborative work in sensitizing the schools on the COVID-19.



