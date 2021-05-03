Government and corporate bodies urged to support the vulnerable

Regional News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: GNA

Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso I, the President General of West Africa Nobles Forum, has urged the government and corporate bodies to remember the vulnerable, including orphanages, when sharing the national cake.



"These groups of people need our support and generosity to sustain their future," he said.



"I also call on the corporate bodies and individuals to come on board to support this noble cause to make life meaningful for the orphans and vulnerable in our society."



Nana Dankawoso, who was the immediate past President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industries, made the call when he donated assorted food items, detergents and toiletries, clothing and shoes to the Countryside Children Welfare Home at Bawjiase in the Central Region.



The items, worth over Ghc20,000.00, formed part of his family and friends' annual donation to the Home.



He also used the occasion to organise a party, which is also an annual event, for the children.



Nana Dankawoso said for the past 13 years, his family and friends had been supporting the Home twice or three times a year to put smiles on the children’s faces as well as show them love and care.



He said ever since they took the bold decision to support the Home and the vulnerable, God has been gracious to him, his family and friends.



He, therefore, urged all to show kindness to the disadvantaged, adding that; "the least you do for them, you do it to God and He will reward you abundantly".



"We need to sacrifice a little for children in orphanages to make their lives meaningful so that they too can contribute their quota to nation-building in future."



He thanked all those who graced the occasion, especially his mother, wife and children, and the media for their continuous support.



Mr Ernest Osei-Owusu, the Administrator of the Home, expressed gratitude for the gesture, which, he said, had been the main sustenance of the Home.



"Any time we call on you, you quickly come to our aid. We pray that God will continue to protect you, grant you good health and continue to increase your coast so as to continue with your good works," he added.



The Countryside Children Home currently has 75 children, including a one-year-old baby girl.