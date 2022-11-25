Government allocates GH¢80 million for National Cathedral project in 2023 budget – Ablakwa

General News of Friday, 25 November 2022

The government of Ghana has allotted some GH¢80 million to be disbursed towards the construction of the National Cathedral in the 2023 budget statement.



According to Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the ministry for finance for the first time is finally seeking for parliament’s approval for the disbursement of funds towards the project by capturing it in the budget.



“After all the lawlessness, deception, falsehood, illogicality and dishonesty about the National Cathedral being a Contingency Project; the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta government has finally been forced to do what is right by capturing a specific allocation of GH¢80million at page 195 in the 2023 Budget for parliamentary approval,” the MP shared in a Facebook post.



The government has been accused of disbursing funds towards the National Cathedral project without prior approval from parliament.



According to critics of the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, he has supervised the allocation of millions of cedis for the project without prior approval from parliament.



However, Mr Ofori-Atta recently appeared before a committee hearing a censure motion against him and explained that the money disbursed was from the government’s contingency vault which was approved by parliament.



Meanwhile, the ministry of finance has confirmed that it has so far disbursed an amount of GH¢339,003,064.86 for the construction of the National Cathedral.



