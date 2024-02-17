Government allocates GH¢150 million for patching of potholes across Ghana

General News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

In a bid to address the issue of deteriorating roads, the government has allocated GH¢150 million to contractors for the patching of potholes across Ghana.



The Head of the Public Relations Unit announced the announcement at the Ministry of Roads and Highways in a press release issued on Friday, February 16, 2024.



The release indicates that this allocation forms part of the first-quarter disbursements from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.



"The intervention aims to facilitate the Ghana Highways Authority and the Department of Urban Roads in leveraging the dry season to conduct routine pothole patching activities on major roads that suffered deterioration in 2023 due to heavy rainfall," it stated.



The Ministry expressed optimism that this timely intervention would result in smoother road surfaces, contribute to a decrease in the risk of accidents, and extend the lifespan of the country's road infrastructure.







