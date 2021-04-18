Government Statistician pays courtesy call on Western Regional Minister

Regional News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Head of the Ghana Statistical Service, Professor Samuel Kwabena Annim, has officially handed over activities regarding this year's population and housing census in the Western Region to its minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.



This year's census, according to Prof Annim, would produce about 2.6 million indicators, cover an estimated population of 31.6 million, with the government spending three dollars each on the production of an indicator.



Prof Anim said all logistics both human and equipment have been procured to ensure a smooth exercise.



He announced that the 2021 Population and Housing Census is estimated at 521.3 million cedis.



The Government Statistician said 13 modules; demographics, Housing, Fertility, mobidity, education among others would be examined in the process.



He said ICT had also been expanded to cover more areas as the government strives to ensure maximum digitization of the Ghanaian economy.



The Government Statistician later had an information session with all the Census Committees on their roles and responsibilities during, before and after June 27, 2021.