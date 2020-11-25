Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Governance is about honesty, not just speaking slangs – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of governing the country with deception.



According to Mr Mahama, when in opposition, Mr Akufo-Addo promised the people of Ghana not to borrow to embark on development projects because in his view Ghana had a plethora of sources to generate revenue internally for the projects.



Therefore, he said, turning around to borrow for projects after winning the elections smacks of dishonesty on the part of the president.



“It is not slangs they use in governing the country. It is hard work, honesty and truth,” Mr Mahama said to the people of Navrongo during his tour of the Upper East Region ahead of the elections on December 7.



“President Akufo-Addo told us the money is here in Ghana and we can develop this country without borrowing."



“But look at what is happening at the moment. If they divide the debt of this country currently each Ghanaian will owe 9000 Ghana cedis."



“When we say they should come and account, they say they have done 1,728 projects but where is the projects?”



Mr Mahama further noted that President Akufo-Addo has created massive unemployment with his bad leadership style.



He noted that over the few years that Mr Akufo-Addo has been in office, several jobs have been destroyed by his administration.



Citing the way and manner in which the banking cleanup exercise was undertaken by the government as Mr Mahama said Mr Akufo-Addo adopted bad ways of handling a crisis of that nature.



He said “This is the greatest political sakawa that has ever happened.”



“This government has destroyed more jobs than it has created. The only job they can point to is NaBCo, and yet they have destroyed more than 10,000 jobs in the bank sector.”



He referred to the way and manner GN Bank was treated as one of the ways Mr Akufo-Addo used in destroying businesses and jobs.



“All the GN banks used to have staff in them all over the country. Today where are those staff? They are all sitting at home.”

