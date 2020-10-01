General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Gov’t won’t negotiate with separatist group – Bawumia

Vice President Bawumia says government of Ghana will not negotiate with the Western Togoland group.



A security analyst Colonel Festus Aboagye (Rtd) had urged the government to negotiate with leaders of secessionists’ group as he believes an engagement between the two entities is critical in preventing the seeming growth of recalcitrant acts perpetrated in the Volta Region over the past week, from escalating.



His call came after a group of persons believed to be members of Western Togoland separatist movement Monday down attacked the State Transport Corporation (STC) in the Volta regional capital of Ho.



In this latest attack allegedly carried out by the group which follows an earlier attack on some state institutions and police stations including mounting of roadblocks on Friday 25th September 2020, some drivers in the yard were beaten while two vehicles belonging to the company were set ablaze.



The vehicles including a 14-seater bus with registration number, GG-4054-19 was burnt totally while the second one GG-1737-19 had parts of it burnt.



Commenting on the issue in an interview on Asempa FM on Wednesday, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stated that it will be senseless on the part of the government to engage the separatists.



“Negotiate with who, these criminals…on what basis? It doesn’t make sense. If so then we’ll be open to many things, tomorrow you’ll go somewhere and some group will get up and say the northern territory has to also be somewhere else. What we need is intelligence and we’ll try to deal with this.”

