Gov’t to introduce new model schools to promote STEM education – Education Minister

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has disclosed that the government will soon bring into the school system a series of new model schools that seek to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education.



He noted that these blocks are the vision of President Akufo-Addo as he seeks to provide and promote quality education that competes with international standards and give teachers equal comfort.



“These school blocks will not be in the traditional classroom setting. It is the President’s vision to provide good classrooms that support the STEM system and have a system where teachers have their own comfortable classrooms. Here, the students will come to the teacher and not the other way round. These classrooms will be equipped with ultramodern facilities that support and promote STEM education.” he revealed.



According to him, the classrooms will be fitted with smart boards and every student will have personal computers at their disposal.



With access to ultra-modern laboratories, students will not only have practical experience but will also be exposed to critical thinking and other activities which will level the playing field for Ghanaian students. “This will also help build a solid foundation for the students before they transition into High School and inform their course choices in the future eventually,” he stated.



Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum revealed that as part of the new model schools, students at the Junior High level will wear white shirts and dark blue trousers with flying ties.



During the Happy Development Dialogue organized by Happy 98.9FM the Minister answering questions on extra classes in schools noted that to prevent any student from being disadvantaged, the President introduced the intervention plan where teachers are motivated more to teach students more effectively and efficiently.



He shared that the President’s vision of having a majority of students attain education to the tertiary level and improve education at the Junior High level is exactly what the ministry seeks to do.



The Minister appreciated the staff and heads of various bodies under the ministry for their good works towards the attainment of their overall objectives.



