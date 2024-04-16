Gov't must provide platforms for adolescents to contribute to policies that affect them - Plan International Ghana boss

General News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

The Country Director of Plan International Ghana, Constant Tchona has iterated the need for government to create platforms and programs that allow adolescents in the country to contribute to policies and initiatives that directly affect them.



Delivering a speech at the National Adolescent Forum held on Friday, April 12, 2024, Constant Tchona explained that the country’s adolescent population rate is significant and diverse, making it integral for their opinion to be factored into decisions that impact them.



Speaking on the theme ‘What do young People Want’, Constant Tchona reasoned that in order for the decision-makers to understand and appreciate the needs and concerns of the adolescent population, platforms like the National Adolescent Forum must be organized to bring together children and stakeholders for them to express their views on issues.



“All too often, the voices of adolescents remain unheard, their needs unmet, and their potential untapped. This is why a forum like this stands as a beacon of hope, a platform where the dreams and aspirations of our youth take center stage.



“We gather here not only to listen but to truly hear and understand what young people want for their well-being, their future, and their country. The theme for today’s National Advocacy Forum for Adolescents is "What Young People Want." I hope this theme resonates profoundly with you as it touches on the very essence of progress and inclusivity.”



He reiterated the commitment of Plan Ghana to this course, stating that his outfit will continue to develop programs and initiatives that will advance the interest and growth of young men and women in the country.



“Our commitment to adolescents’ well-being extends beyond the confines of individual projects. We recognize the importance of holding governments accountable for their commitments to young people, both now and in the future.



“Through strategic partnerships with government stakeholders, civil society organizations, and communities, we aim to advocate for policies and programs that prioritize adolescent health and address systemic barriers to their well-being. By leveraging our expertise, networks, and influence, we seek to ensure that government commitments translate into concrete actions that positively impact the lives of adolescents across Ghana,” he said.



In a speech read on his behalf, the Frank Lule, an official of the World Health Organization, Dr. Frank Lule, indicated that “Over the years, the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service in bolstering adolescent health services across the country. Through collaborative initiatives, such as conducting training needs assessments to building capacities of service providers, WHO has played a pivotal role in ensuring the delivery of quality adolescent and youth-friendly health services”.



“As we deliberate on the priorities and aspirations of young people in this forum, let us remember that our ultimate goal is to translate these discussions into tangible actions. By the end of this conference, it is imperative that we establish robust accountability mechanisms to track the implementation of our commitments. Only through concerted efforts and unwavering dedication can we realize the vision of sustainable development goals related to adolescent health and universal health care”.



The program brought together key partners, students, key stakeholders, and government agencies to discuss existing policies about adolescents and how to improve on them.







