Gov’t is committed to regulate illegal mining – NPP MP

Politics of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Asene-Manso/Akroso Constituency, George Kwame Aboagye, has said we can only eradicate Illegal Mining (Galamsey) by setting up a committee to regulate Illegal Mining activities in Ghana.



According to him, the uncontrolled activities of illegal mining (Galamsey) are adversely affecting water bodies, vegetation, and human health.



‘’Illegal mining activities in our communities has been a major challenge that needs to be dealt with by the government,’’ he added.



In an interview with Kwaku Dawuro on Accra Based Kingdom FM on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ he said illegal mining is still ongoing but the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources must put in efficient measures and plan to eradicate the illegal activities in the country for good.



‘’We can all support the government to fight illegal mining by putting proper measures in place. He stated.



He further indicated that the government has put down strict measures to control Illegal mining activities in the county.



According to him, steps have been taken by President Akufo-Addo to stop illegal mining, but these efforts appear ineffective because of inappropriate regulations by the supervisors of the operation vanguard.



