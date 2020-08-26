General News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Gov't freebies: 'We're protecting lives and livelihoods' - Vice President

play videoVice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has backed the government's distribution of what has generally be known as freebies to Ghanaians.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, beginning in April this year, announced free water and subsidized electricity supply to Ghanaians for the months of April, May and June due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, delivering the 2020 mid-year budget review on Thursday, July 23, 2020 also announced the government has extended the free water and electricity supplies for another three months.



This kind gesture by the President has been challenged by political opponents and critics.



The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt doesn't believe the government is giving the things for free but rather asked Ghanaians not to excite themselves with the government's giveaways.



"We should not forget the fact we're going to pay for it. Why am I saying we'll pay for it? Where is the money coming from? Is it not from our taxes? We'll surely pay back," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



On the issue of the President's performance, Mr. Pratt questioned why it should be said that the government has undertaken developmental projects that will benefit all Ghanaians, asking "has it ever occurred that a President undertook developmental projects specifically for his wife, children and family only? It's never happened before. So, where from all these statements about he (President Akufo-Addo) did these developments for all of us and so forth?" he questioned.



But, speaking in an exclusive interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's flagship programme ''Kokrokoo'', Dr. Bawumia says the freebies will not adversely impact the economy as the government has preplanned how to fix the economy and it does not include Ghanaians paying back for the freebies.



Dr. Bawumia asserted that the water and electricity supply is a significant intervention since the COVID-19 pandemic created hardships for Ghanaians.



To him, what the government has done is to save Ghanaians, not necessarily giving out freebies.



"We're protecting lives and livelihoods," he stated.





