Gov't cuts sod for construction of new market at Akyem Oda

Regional News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Government has cut sod to begin the construction of Old Premier Market at Akyem Oda in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The project, expected to be completed within 9 months is under the $100 Million Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program (GSCSP).



It is financed by the World Bank and being undertaken under the Urban Development Grant (UDG) in 25 municipalities in Ghana.



The construction of the market project will include 68 stores, a paved station car park, and a washroom facility.



In a brief groundbreaking ceremony, the Eastern Regional Minister said the construction of the modern markets in 25 municipalities across the country indicates President Akufo Akufo-Addo is working for the people.



He appealed to the residents of the municipality to support the Assembly and the contractor to ensure that the project is completed on time.



He, therefore, urged them to show maintenance skills when the project is completed for it to last long to serve the required purpose.



“We should take good care of this market because it belongs to us. Some people when the government finance a project, think the project is for the government, that is wrong. When it last, it last for us.” He stated.



The Regional Minister charged the contractors to speed works to ensure that the contract is completed on schedule.



On his part, MP for the area, Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah said he was happy his constituency has become a beneficiary of the projects.



He promised that many projects are underway to transform the constituency.



He disclosed that after the construction of the market, they will tackle the drainage problems to help cub flood in the area.



“We have another project which is in the same support of GSCSP which is flood control drains that will help curtail flood in the town.” he disclosed.



He also disclosed that the government is at the peak of the fulfilment of its campaign promise of introducing the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) and other supportive programs to help traders in the area.



“Government assures to provide the necessary facilitation like construction of market places. We will also see government projects like NBSSI and other support programs which will help in giving loans to traders. This shows that the president is fulfilling his promise". He said.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mrs. Victoria Adu added that, following the fast-growing population, the Municipality needs a market and lorry park to fit its standard. She assured that the said changes would be made after the completion of the modern market.