Good Friday: Eschew from corruption, greed - Rev Asare Addo urges Ghanaians

As Christians across the country mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, Revered Kingsley Asare Addo of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Dzorwulu has asked Ghanaians to repent from their sins.



According to him, Christian citizens must hold on to the true substance of their faith and desist from vices such as corruption and greed, that are plaguing society.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, he said Ghanaians should focus on the message of Good Friday and repent rather than celebrate.



“…we were lost in sin and have now been liberated, therefore sin should no longer rule in the hearts of any child of God. We should live and follow the example of Jesus Christ. In humility he suffered and endured so we should have life and have it in abundance and this is the news we want the whole world to know, that we follow Christ, we accept that he died for us and when he rises, we rise with him and rule with him,”



“Hold on to the true substance of the faith of Christianity. It looks like we are actually pleased with the outward form, I go to church, and we are celebrating Good Friday, but the message is to repent. Turn from your sins, let us eschew all the vices that are plaguing our society, we are seeing corruption in this country, is it Christian to be corrupt? Is it Christian to be greedy? Is that the example Christ set for us? So, I am calling on Ghanaians to hold on the true message of Christ that repent and return from your sins and salvation will be ours.”



Good Friday is a significant day in the Christian calendar, as it marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. His death on the cross was a supreme act of sacrifice, an ultimate display of love for humanity.



On Good Friday, Christians converge in the church to reflect on the sacrifice that Jesus made for man.







