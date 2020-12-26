General News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Gonjaland youth call on ‘uncle’ Mahama to concede

Former president John Dramani Mahama

A pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth group in the Savannah Region is asking former President John Dramani Mahama to either concede defeat and congratulate the president-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo like the 10 other contenders in the 2020 presidential elections have done or resort to the law court to argue his case.



The Gonjaland Youth for Peace and Development, who made the call to Mr Mahama because he hails from the Region, had embarked on a peace walk in Buipe in the Central Gonja District.



The peace walk, which was earlier slated for Monday, December 21 was called off after police in Buipe secured a court injunction at the Bole District Court to call off the walk.



The group later slated the walk for Thursday, December 24.



Members of the pro-NPP group from across the Region converged at Buipe to take part in the much-anticipated walk.



Wielding placards with inscriptions such as ‘Uncle Stop the Demonstrations’ and clad in all-white attire, the youth walked through some principal streets of Buipe.



The convener of the peace walk, Ibrahim Mahafuzu, addressing the media, said the Savannah Region is known for its peaceful coexistence and that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, who hails from the Region, should not be the one to destabilise the peace enjoyed in the country.



He said former President Mahama should call the president-elect to congratulate him or stop the demonstrations by his supporters and seek justice in court.



“In 2012, when then-candidate Akufo-Addo lost the elections and had issues with the results, he went to court to challenge the results and so we expect our uncle John Mahama to do same.”



A member of the 2020 campaign team of the NPP in the Savannah Region, Fredrick Tahiru, on his part, requested the NDC to rather focus on election 2024 rather than crying over spilled milk.



“Akufo-Addo has won the 2020 presidential election and was duly declared by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission. What else don’t they understand?” he quizzed.



The NDC staged a demonstration in Buipe on Tuesday, December 22, challenging the outcome of the 2020 presidential results.

