Gonjaland Youth Association holds Greater Accra annual fun games

Regional News of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gonjaland Youth Association - Greater Accra Branch is a wing of the Gonjaland Youth Association with members being all Gonjalanders living within the Greater Accra Region. These include, Gonjas and all other tribes who live on the land. (Savanah Region).





The teams involved are the East Gonja (Kpembe and Salaga), Bole (Bole, Bamboi and Sawla), Central Gonja (Buipe, Yapei, Kusawgu, Debre and Tulwe), North Gonja (Daboya - Wasipe) and West Gonja (Damongo, Busunu and Laribanga).



Elders who graced the Occasion were Chief Alhaji Osman Mimina, The Greater Accra Chief, Ewura Okitikkata Nurudeen Jawula, The national President of the Gonjaland Youth Association, Lawyer Alhaji Mohamed Ameen, President of the Guan Congress, Hamdaratu CEO and her deputy Lawuratu.



In the opening remarks before the kick off, The President of the Guan Congress congratulated the Gonjaland Youth Association, he stated that, the association is one of the most vibrant tribal associations that has stood time and survived several challenges that could have killed it, but for the unity of purpose and selflessness of members over the years, the association has survived for this long and still stronger as always. A lot of associations use the Gonjaland Youth Association as a standard. He also used the opportunity to invite the association to participate in the next Guan congress strongly since they are proud and very important members of the Guan family.





The Chairman of the branch, Lawyer Nashiru praised all the participants and spectators who made time to attend as always. He encouraged all members to be peaceful and strive for the best. He also advised that, where ever members find themselves, they should be good ambassadors of the "kingdom". He also advised the, members should be law abiding. Chairman again stressed that, the games are being played between one family divided into sub groups so it should be played in the mood of brotherliness.



Chief Alhaji Osman kicked for the commencement of the games.



The venue of the games was the Abelemkpe Community JHS Astro Turf. The opening match was between North Gonja and Central Gonja, central Gonja beat and North Gonja to advance to the next stage.



The next game was between East Gonja and Bole, East Gonja beat Bole to advance to the next stage. West Gonja was a standby team, they were beaten by Bole who as a best loser to also advice to the next stage.



East Gonja and Bole qualified to the final. East Gonja just like the the first match, beat Bole to lift the trophy.



So, the Gonjaland Youth Association - Greater Accra Branch annual Fun Games was won by East Gonja (Kpembe).



In the closing remarks, the Greater Accra Gonja Chief, Ewura Okitikkata Nurudeen Jawula thanked all who time to attend and stayed throughout the program. Ewura said Accra is big and we stay in different areas near and far, things are not easy for everybody but members made it to the program. He stressed on the fact that, we should continue to be each other keeper and stay away from actions and otherwise that will put the name of the association and it's members in bad light.



Chief congratulated all the teams and said they were all winners since the games are played among the same family members. He encouraged members to participate in all other programs that are Gonjaland related. Ewura Okitikkata used the opportunity to officially inform members of the the upcoming Greater Accra Gonja Chief Damba and invited members to attend and participate fully and proudly. The date of the Damba is 3rd December and the venue is kawokudi around the national mosque and behind the 37 Military Hospital. Before that, there is going to be Ewura Okitikkata walk on Saturday 25th November at the Aburi mountains at 6am.



The National President in concluding remarks expressed his delight in the the organization of the event and said he was proud to be a member of the branch. He used the platform to encourage members to calm and moderate in response to certain informations and consider such as rumors until they varify.



Lawyer Alhaji Mohammed Ameen said, the association is stronger today than before and they are working Hand in hand with the palace and the Yagbonwura for the good of the "Kingdom" and the people. The National President, Lawyer Alhaji Ameen said, the Greater Accra Branch has always been the pacesetter and continually, programs like this come to confirm that fact.



Some of the Sponsors of the Gonjaland Youth Association - Greater Accra Branch annual Fun Games include His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Dr Ing. Clifford Brimah(MD, Ghana Water Company Ltd), Hon Lydia Alhassan Seyram(MP for Ayawoso West Wugon and first deputy whip for the Majority members in Parliament) Hon John Abdulai Jinapor(MP Yapei-Kusawgu constituency and former deputy Energy minister), Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor (MP for Damongo and Minister for Lands and Forestry), Prof Nuhu Zakaria of Ghana Ambulance Service, Dr Wayoo Mahama, Ing. Alhassan, prof Ahmed Jinapor, Mr Fatawu Fuseini, Lawuratu Musah-Saaka and Dr. Zakaria (BoG)



The executives of the Branch ; The Chairman Lawyer Nash, 1st Vice chairman Mr Mathew,, 2nd Vice Chairman Uncle Sam, The Secretary Mr Sadiq, Deputy Secretary Hamid Kanyiti, The Organizer Issahaku Manful Naa, The Women Organizer Sadia Mahama and treasurer Alhassan Amidu and the event committee Chairman W. O Samed were all in attendance.